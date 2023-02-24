Bridge Projects Begin Monday in Grundy and Carroll County

Bridge Projects begin Monday in two area counties. The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one bridge in Grundy County and narrow three bridges in Carroll County.

In Grundy County, crews plan to close Route W at the Wolf Creek Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. The bridge will remain closed through the Fourth of July holiday.

In Carroll County, on U.S. 24 near Carrollton, MoDOT will narrow the following bridges to one lane in each direction:

US 24 (Benton Street) over US 65

The northbound and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old US 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Crews will be working five days each week, but work zones will remain in place around the clock. Some work may be completed on Saturdays, if necessary. The work will continue through the end of June.