The MoDOT Roadwork scheduled for the end of February and the beginning of March include shoulder work, culvert replacements, and pothole repairs. In the area counties, the work includes:

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place.

Old Route 36 – Permit work from Sale Barn Road to Center Road, Feb. 27

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through early March 2023.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Livingston County

Route C – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. The contractor plans to begin work in April 2023.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.