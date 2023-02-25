fbpx
MoDOT Roadwork

The MoDOT Roadwork scheduled for the end of February and the beginning of March include shoulder work, culvert replacements, and pothole repairs.  In the area counties, the work includes:

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place.

Old Route 36 – Permit work from Sale Barn Road to Center Road, Feb. 27

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through early March 2023.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Livingston County

Route C – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. The contractor plans to begin work in April 2023.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.

