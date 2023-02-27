Troopers Report Two Accidents And One Arrest In The Area Counties

Two accidents and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday at about 2:55 pm, a single-vehicle crash on Tower Road, south of Milan, left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 65-year-old Dale E Morris of Milan was eastbound and ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side, striking a fence. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Morris was also arrested for alleged DWI, failure to maintain the right side of the road resulting in a crash, and no insurance. He was released for treatment. He was not wearing a safety belt.

Saturday at about 11:00 pm, a single-vehicle crash on Route J, four miles south of Altamont happened when 22-year-old Caleb D Waller was on a private driveway and drove off the driveway and struck a pole and several trees, Waller was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.