Troopers Report Two Accidents And One Arrest In The Area Counties

Two accidents and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday at about 2:55 pm, a single-vehicle crash on Tower Road, south of Milan, left the driver with minor injuries.  State Troopers report 65-year-old Dale E Morris of Milan was eastbound and ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side, striking a fence.  He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  Morris was also arrested for alleged DWI, failure to maintain the right side of the road resulting in a crash, and no insurance.  He was released for treatment.  He was not wearing a safety belt.

Saturday at about 11:00 pm, a single-vehicle crash on Route J, four miles south of Altamont happened when 22-year-old Caleb D Waller was on a private driveway and drove off the driveway and struck a pole and several trees,  Waller was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.  He was not wearing a safety belt.

