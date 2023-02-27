Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department reports for the weekend include 200 calls for service from Friday through Sunday.

Friday,

8:14 AM Officers responded to a car dealership in the 300 block of Washington in regards to a vehicle being broken into and vandalized with another vehicle stolen. Detectives processed the scene and recovered valuable evidence to develop their investigation.

5:33 PM Officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Bus. 36 and arrested an adult male and female for stealing from the business. Both suspects were transported to the LEC for processing and were released on citations.

7:56 PM Officers responded to the intersection of Fairlane and Polk for a two-vehicle crash without injuries. Damage sustained to both vehicles was minor.

09:50 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield from a drive way in the 1000 block of Graves Street nearly impacting a patrol vehicle. The contact resulted in the arrest of one adult female for several traffic violations and for resisting arrest after refusing to get out of the vehicle once ordered to do so. The suspect was processed at the LEC and was released with citations.

Saturday,

1:18 PM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for reports of young children left unattended in a car. A parent was located but was uncooperative with law enforcement. The parent was arrested and issued municipal citations for the children being in the vehicle and for resisting arrest. They were released with citations.

Sunday,

1:24 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop near the Polk and Washington intersection which resulted in the arrest of one adult female for DWI. The Suspect was processed and given a courtesy ride home after receiving citations.