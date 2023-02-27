2024 Bridge Rehab & Replacement Meetings

Meetings to discuss as many as 34 poor-condition bridges in northcentral Missouri will be held at several locations, including a meeting in Chillicothe. The meetings are to discuss the bridges to be rehabilitated or replaced beginning in 2024. The current list includes two bridges in Carroll County, four in Livingston County, five in Linn County, five in Sullivan County, and 12 bridges in Chariton County.

Most of the bridges are low-volume, carrying 400 or fewer vehicles per day, but there are some higher-traffic bridges included in what they are calling the Northwest Bridge Bundle. On average, these bridges are 71 years old.

Four open house information meetings will be held by MoDOT to discuss the anticipated construction and traffic impacts at each bridge. There will also be a broad overview of the planned schedule. These meetings are a come-and-go style to allow flexibility for area residents. All four meetings will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. the locations include:

Tuesday, March 7 – Keytesville High School

Tuesday, March 14 – Chillicothe High School

Tuesday, March 21 – Milan High School

Tuesday, March 28 – Putnam County High School