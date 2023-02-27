Hornets Knock Off Cameron 68-47 For District Quarterfinal Victory

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Cameron in the District Quarterfinals 68-47 on Monday night behind 23 points from Griff Bonderer on 6/8 from three-point range. Chillicothe moves on to take on the 1-seed Lafayette in the District Semifinals on Wednesday night at 5:30 pm.

The Hornets got out to an 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Cameron responded with a run at the beginning of the second to take a 15-14 lead. Chillicothe then used a 17-2 run to close out the first half with a 31-17 lead.

The Hornets did an outstanding job of moving the ball and getting great shots in the second half. Griff Bonderer exploded for 14 points in the third quarter including four threes. Chillicothe went on to win the second half 37-30 and win the game 68-47.

Bonderer led the Hornets with 23 points, Jackson Trout added 15, and Jaishon White put in 10 off the bench. Soljier Allen also tallied nine points off the bench and Landon Winder notched eight.

With the win, the Hornets move on to face off with 1-seeded Lafayette on Wednesday at 5:30 pm in the District Semifinals. Chillicothe will look to get back to the District Championship for the first time since the 2019-20 season.