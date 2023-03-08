Chillicothe Education Foundation – Spring Mini-Grants

$3,350 in mini-grants was awarded to staff in the Chillicothe R-II School District. The prize patrol surprised the recipients with presentations in the classroom. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers and Chillicothe Education Foundation President Ed Douglas made the presentation of the eight grants. The spring Minigrant recipients include:

Samantha Yoko: High School Science, Shared Steroscopes – $379.50

Traci Norris – Graphing Calculators – $500

Marissa Cowan: 6th Grade, CMS Chess Club to STATE or BUST! – $500

Tiffany Acree: Pathway for Filling Paraprofessional Positions – $254

Natalie Holcer: Books for Big Emotions – $497.63 (Patty Palmer Award)

Adrienne Allen: Social Skills School-Wide – $198.40

Laura Schuler: Subscription to Showcase R-II – $497

Sophie Chambers: Public Speaking, Presenting, & Parents – 543.99 or $494.99