Chillicothe’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Chillicothe Parks Department and Grand River Area Family YMCA is April 1st at 10:00 am at Simpson Park. Shawn Hurtgen from the YMCA says the Easter Egg Hunt is for children age 0-10.

Hurtgen says it is one of the fastest events they have.

Families are encouraged to arrive early, giving themselves plenty of time to find parking and the correct area of the park. If you have questions about the Chillicothe Easter Egg Hunt, call the YMCA at 660-646-6677.