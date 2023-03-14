The annexation of the property for the new Industrial Park into the City of Chillicothe was approved by the City Council. The property is owned by the City of Chillicothe and a public hearing was held at the previous council meeting. City Attorney Robert Cowherd says the city met the requirements for annexation.
Council Completes Annexation Process
The vote on the annexation was 5/0.
