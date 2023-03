Former Chillicothe Police Officer, 39-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield returns to the Livingston County Court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daren L Adkins. The hearing is set for 10:00 am.

Stephens is charged with alleged stealing of cash and firearms in the possession of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

He posted the $3,000 bond and was released this (Wednesday) morning.