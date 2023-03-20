Carrollton And Brookfield License Office Contracts

Proposals to operate the Missouri License Offices in Carrollton and Brookfield will be accepted beginning Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Revenue is accepting the bids through April 4th.

Interested groups or individuals who wish to bid to operate the Brookfield or Carrollton License Office must have an active Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and must submit the proposal under the legal entity name for which the FEIN was assigned.

The Missouri Department of Revenue, through the Office of Administration, posted the RFP for the Brookfield License Office contract and the Carrollton License Office contract, since the current contracts are close to expiring. Interested bidders have approximately 10 business days to submit their proposal for the operation of the license office in the competitive bid process, as outlined in the RFP.

https://missouribuys.mo.gov/