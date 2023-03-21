Hornets Baseball Falls In Season Opener At Lawson 10-0

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team dropped its season opener at Lawson on Monday evening 10-0. Lawson jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after the first inning, then added 1 more in the second and four more in the fifth.

The Hornets were held to just two hits on the evening. Max Wagers had a double and Noah Rinehart had a single. Wagers started on the mound for Chillicothe where he had five strikeouts and four walks while giving up four earned runs on four hits. Kolby Wagers and Jack Schneiter each came in to pitch as well, giving up a combined six runs on three hits. They combined for two strikeouts and five walks.

Chillicothe moves to 0-1 on the season and will look for win number one on Tuesday at 4:30 pm when they travel to Richmond to take on the Spartans.