The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-District Teams have been announced. Let’s take a look at the Hornets and Lady Hornets that were recognized in Class 4 District 16.

Lady Hornets All-District:

Jessica Reeter – District Player of the Year

Jolie Bonderer

Kayanna Cranmer

Hornets All-District:

Griff Bonderer

James Mathew

The Lady Hornets Basketball Banquet will be on Monday, March 27th at 6 pm.