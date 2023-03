The Chillicothe High School production of Disney’s Frozen will be on the stage of the Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center, this weekend. Drama Instructor Lisa Rule says it is a true honor to put on this show.

Rule says the show includes a very elaborate set and an outstanding cast.

Rule says there are tickets available for all three shows, but she recommends getting your tickets as soon as possible.

Stop by the Chillicothe High School office during regular school office hours.