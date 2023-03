A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a probation violation warrant, from an original conviction for unlawful use of a weapon in 2021. On Monday, 32-year-old Chase J Fantazia was arrested by Chillicothe Police. He is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only. Fantazia is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Horsman Friday morning for a bond hearing.

