MoDOT Roadwork

Several roadwork projects are scheduled for the first week of April. In the local counties, the work includes:

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June. A signed detour is in place.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old US 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Routes C/B and NN – CLOSED in 2-mile segmants for a resurfacing project, April 3-7 (

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E to US 65 (Livingston County), April 3-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May

US 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Katy Drive to Route F, April 3-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 190, April 3-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active.

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E (Grundy County) to US 65, April 3-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active.

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 190 to County Road 525, April 6, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K (Putnam County) to Route EE, April 3-10. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zon