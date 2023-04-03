Benton Takes Down Lady Hornets Soccer 4-0

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team dropped its match with Benton on Monday evening 4-0. The Lady Cardinals got out to a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes, and never looked back.

Freshman Eliana Arambula scored in the second minute on a right-footed shot to the back post to give Benton the early 1-0 lead. Senior Peyton Anderson did not waste anytime adding a goal of her own in the sixth minute.

The game was scoreless for the next 30 minutes as Chillicothe’s defense finally settled in, but then Arambula added her second goal of the night in the 37th minute just before halftime.

The Lady Hornets played much more disciplined soccer defensively in the second half, and the score remained 3-0 for the first 25 minutes of half number two. But Anderson found a crease once more for her second goal of the night in the 65th minute to give the Lady Cardinals the 4-0 victory.

Benton improves to 3-3 and Chillicothe falls to 3-3 on the season. The Lady Hornets are back in action on Wednesday when they host Lafayette at 5 pm.