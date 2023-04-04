James E. “Jim” Pauls, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away April 2, 2023 at Life Care Center, Brookfield, Missouri. He was born the son of George and Verda (Jones) Pauls on October 5, 1942 in Charles City, Iowa. He was a 1960 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was united in marriage to Wanda Jacobs in 1962. She survives of the home.

James was a carpenter by trade, owning and operating Pauls Building and Remodeling for many years. He was a minister by calling, attending and working with many churches in the Chillicothe area, including the House of Prayer Ministry and the Livingston County Jail Ministry. He loved riding his motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda of the home; son, Jamie Pauls and wife, Stacie of Chillicothe, Missouri; daughter, Janae McNally and husband, Joseph of Chillicothe, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Mikah Copelin, Michael Copelin, and Jasek McNally. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Slagle Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

