Hornets Golf Continues Undefeated Season; Places 1st At Lawson Quad

The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team placed 1st at the Lawson Quad on Tuesday evening. The Hornets finished ahead of Lawson, Penney, and Plattsburg.
Chillicothe Team Score: 192
Tyler Stephens – 43
James Mathew – 46
Griff Bonderer – 48
NA – 51
Carson Samm – 52
Lawson Team Score: 202
Caden Miller – 48
Andrew Phipps – 48
Laren Dietz – 53
Zander Coffman – 53
Spencer Estes – NA
Hamilton: Penney Team Score: Incomplete
Austin Snow – 59
Caleb Schweder – 71
Jason Gabraith – 71
Plattsburg Team Score: Incomplete
Grant Stringfellow – 72
The Hornets squad continues its undefeated season with its second 1st place finish in a quad this year. CHS is 3-0 in solo matches this season as well. The Hornets hit the links again on Wednesday morning at 9 am for the Cameron Invitational.