The Missouri Department of Conservation will share information on Barn Owl studies in Missouri. A virtual program is planned for April 18th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. MDC Natural History Biologist Rhonda Rimer says barn owls are Missouri’s shortest-lived owl species, with an average lifespan of two years. She will share what she and others who have worked with barn owls have learned about these interesting birds during years of research in southwest Missouri.

This program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 18. This program is designed for ages 12 and up. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191236

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.