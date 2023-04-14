Bridges & A Scholarship Are On County Commission Agenda

Bridge inspections and a scholarship are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda next week. The meetings are Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday at 9:30 am, the commissioners meet with Engineer Michael Marriott about bridge inspections.

Thursday at 10:00 am, the commissioners will meet with the Warren Culling Scholarship Committee.

In addition, the commissioners will handle county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. The meetings are open to the public.