CHS Key Club Offers Cinderella’s Closet & After Prom Party

It is nearly time for the Chillicothe High School Prom and the CHS Key Club has two prom-related activities.

The Key Club maintains Cinderella’s Closet for anyone who needs a gorgeous dress for the evening. The group has over a dozen with tags on them! They are also accepting donations for future formal dances at the school.

CHS Prom is Saturday, April 22nd and the CHS Key Club is again hosting their Drug-Free After Prom Party at the high school.

CHS Key Club Advisor Rachel Wheeler says Prom season remains one of the deadliest nights for teenagers in the United States. The After Prom Party is offered FREE. Those attending must sign a waiver. This year, the theme is “Backyard BBQ: No Sauce Needed”. There will be two inflatable games and several ‘yard games’ that students may play. There will also be prizes awarded at the end of the night.

The grand prize is a $500 scholarship to a CHS Senior who attends. Names for prizes will be drawn at the end of the evening, at approximately 3:00 AM.