Drivers Injured In Single Vehicle Crashes

Two single-vehicle crashes Thursday left drivers with injuries.

At about 12:10 am Thursday, Troopers in Hickory County responded to a crash on US 65 at Cross Timbers. 43-year-old Nicholas S McElwee of Hale was southbound and fell asleep. He ran off the toad and struck a concrete culvert. He was taken to Cox Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.

At about 8:40 am in Linn County, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 36, near Marceline. According to the report, 31-year-old Emilee A Banks of Marceline was westbound and hydroplaned, crossing the median – stopping in the eastbound lanes. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a safety belt.