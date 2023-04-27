FBLA Headed To State

Three Chillicothe FBLA members will head to the National Convention in Atlanta GA on June 26-30.

Keegan Peterson – 3rd in Accounting II

Madison Kieffer – 1st in Who’s Who in Missouri FBLA

Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer – 1st in Business Financial Plan

These three qualified for the National Convention at the State Leadership Conference was held earlier in April. There were 24 GRTS FBLA members who participated in the state competition. The Top 4 in each event qualified for Nationals.

These individuals placed in the top 10:

Parker Savage – 10th in Digital Video Production

Alton Keller – 8th in Introduction to Business Procedures

Madison Kieffer – 6th in Future Business Leader

Madison Kieffer – 6th in Business Ethics

Keegan Peterson – 5th in Human Resource Management