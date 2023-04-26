Chillicothe Street Projects

The major street projects for the City of Chillicothe are underway. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Phase 3 of the projects is 2nd Street from Washington to Ryan.

The City is also working to finalize the plans for the Chip Seal project.

The Chip & Seal Projects scheduled for 2023 include the following:

North End:

Deringer Drive

Miller Street

Cooper Street

Springhill from Fair to Cherry

Monroe Street

Burnam Road

Hickory Drive from 16th to Park Lane

Maple Street (portions)

16th Street

12th Street

McVey Street

East Bridge Street

Locust Street from Polk to Washington

South End:

Hill Street

Paul Street

East 2nd Street

Ashley Avenue

Milwaukee Street

Waples Street East of Washington

Graves Street from Bus 36 to Green

Green Street from Williams to Samuel

Jameson Street

Industrial Road

Harvester Road