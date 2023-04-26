Chillicothe Street Projects

The major street projects for the City of Chillicothe are underway. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Phase 3 of the projects is 2nd Street from Washington to Ryan.
The City is also working to finalize the plans for the Chip Seal project.
The Chip & Seal Projects scheduled for 2023 include the following:
North End:
Deringer Drive
Miller Street
Cooper Street
Springhill from Fair to Cherry
Monroe Street
Burnam Road
Hickory Drive from 16th to Park Lane
Maple Street (portions)
16th Street
12th Street
McVey Street
East Bridge Street
Locust Street from Polk to Washington
South End:
Hill Street
Paul Street
East 2nd Street
Ashley Avenue
Milwaukee Street
Waples Street East of Washington
Graves Street from Bus 36 to Green
Green Street from Williams to Samuel
Jameson Street
Industrial Road
Harvester Road