Hornets Baseball Goes 1-1 In Pool Play At Chillicothe Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team split their two pool play games on Thursday evening.

The Hornets fell in a pitcher’s duel to Kirksville in game one 1-0. The Tigers outhit Chillicothe 4-2 on the night. The Hornets bounced back in their second game of the night, knocking off Cameron 2-1. Hagan Atchison stole third in the bottom of the 4th inning and the throw got past the third baseman, allowing Atchison to come home for the eventual game winning run.

Chillicothe is back in action on Saturday morning at Shaffer Park for the final game of the Chillicothe Tournament.