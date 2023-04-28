Court Orders Hand Recount Of 1st Ward Ballots

The recount of the ballots of the April 4th 1st ward Chillicothe City Council race is ordered by the court. Dowell Kincaid filed the petition for the recount and Judge Drew Davis approved the request.

The County Clerk, Sherry Parks is ordered to select current and uninterested election judges, not associated with the 1st Ward, to conduct a hand recount of the election. Parks is to supervise the count and report the finding to the court.

The recount will take place Monday, May 1st, at 9:00 am in the Livingston County Commission Room of the courthouse.

The candidates are given the opportunity to be present in person or by counsel.