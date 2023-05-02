CHS Decision Day

It was Decision Day at the Chillicothe High School. Cindy Baker from the High School says it is a day for the nearly 140 seniors to celebrate the post high school decisions of their classmates.

Baker says rootED Missouri and the Virginia Wall Foundation sponsored the event which included prizes and lunch. She says she is happy to say most of the students have decided on their next step out of high school.

Those decisions include College, Trade School, Military, Law Enforcement, and entering the workforce.

