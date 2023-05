The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team took down Richmond 5-1 in the District Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Singles (2-1)

1. Josh Adams (3-6, 1-6) De Hesselle

2. Jadon Collins (6-0, 6-1) Owens Alexander

3. Gabe Peterson (6-0, 6-0) Isaacson

Doubles (3-0)

1. Collins/Peterson 8-0 De Hesselle/ Owens Alexander

2. Adams/Snider 8-3 Isaacson/Baker

3. Reeter/Savage 8-1 Burnine/Seek

The Hornets advance to the Districts Championship against Trenton on Wednesday at 2 pm.