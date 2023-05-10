Council Approves Fireworks Contract

The annual fireworks Display for the Independence Holiday will be July 3rd. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the City is responsible for the display this year.

The total cost of the display is $14,430.

Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham felt it was misleading to budget $4,000 for the fireworks and to sign a contract for more than $14,000.

In addition to the City’s $4,000, an additional $4,000 has already been raised to cover the cost. Those wishing to contribute can contact City Hall.

The ordinance for the contract with J&M Displays was approved on a 4 to 1 vote.