Maxim Golf Approved To Handle Grounds At Chillicothe Country Club

Maxim Golf, the operator of Green Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe will soon start the grounds keeping a Chillicothe Country Club. The City Council approved a waiver of the non-compete clause of their contract. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the request to do the groundwork was not from Maxim.

Frampton says the employees at Green Hills work for Maxim, so they could work at either location. She says there may be sharing of equipment as well.

Some of the sharing of equipment has taken place in the past on an informal basis.