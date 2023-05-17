Michael Leroy Silkwood 45, of Utica, MO. passed away at Cameron Regional Hospital, Saturday May 13, 2023. He was born June 2, 1977 in Chillicothe, MO. to James Lloyd Silkwood and Del Ray Diane Wilson Silkwood. Michael graduated from Sweet Springs High School.

Michael married Charity Ann Larkins July 21, 2010 in Waverly, MO. He became a truck driver and hauled mixed freight over the road and later hauled location to location for another company.

Michael was a member of the Edinburg Baptist Church, past member of Chillicothe Elks, and CARB of Central Auto Racing Boosters. He enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, mentoring kids, float trips, mud trucks, and most of all loved his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his wife Charity, children Jack Hudson (Gillian), Milan, MO. Brittanie Silkwood, Dawn, MO. Matthew Halstead (Jennifer) Laredo, MO. Andrew Hudson, Trenton, MO. Michael Silkwood Chula, MO. Myiah Oshel, Chillicothe, MO. Alex Silkwood Chillicothe, MO. Hannah Oshel, Utica, MO. Kaitlin Silkwood Utica, MO. grandchildren Sophia, Remij, Bentley, Emmy, Tivy, and Lane. Brothers Bubba Silkwood (Jessica) Utica, Buddy Silkwood (Kim) Utica James Keller (Sandy) Calif. Jerry Perry (Lynn) Chula, MO. and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father James Lloyd Silkwood and grandfather Lloyd Silkwood.

Funeral services for Michael Silkwood will be at 1:30 pm Friday May 19, 2023 at Heritage Funeral Home a visitation we be held 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home May 18, 2023

Burial will be at Utica Cemetery in Utica, MO.

Memorials in honor of Michael Silkwood to his Grandchildren’s educational fund and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com