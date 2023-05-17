Alfred Raymond Horton “Al” 84, of Trenton, MO. passed away May 13, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe MO. Al was born on November 11, 1938 to Paul Raymond Horton and Mamie Delle Van Horne Horton in Meadville, MO. He attended Chillicothe High School. Al married Donna Pray on September 3, 1965. Al owned and operated Horton Dozing for many years. He collected antique tractors and restored Them. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended the early service.

He is survived by two sons. Randy Horton and wife Lori of Trenton, Kevin Engleman and wife Sharon of Gun City. Grandchildren Kenzy Horton of Jamesport, Brandy, and Benjamin of LaTour, Cherokee of Clinton, Faith of Grandview, David of East Lynne, Zack of Garden City, Elizabeth of Gun City, Jamie Rhodes and Chelsie of Trenton and Nathan and Emily Mitchell of Meadville. Seven great gran children.

Al was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, a granddaughter Ashley, one brother Duck and two brother in laws, David Daley and Bill Pray.

Funeral Services for Al Horton will be Thursday May 18, 2023 at 10:30 am at Heritage Funeral Home there will a visitation Wednesday May 17, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

Memorials in honor of Al maybe made to Chula Fire Department and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com