Hornets Baseball Season Comes To A Close With 5-3 District Semi Loss To Maryville

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team came up just short against Maryville in the district semifinal on Wednesday night, falling 5-3. The Spoofhounds got out to an early 3-0 lead, and the Hornets could not climb their way back ahead.

Don Allen and Adam Patton each tallied one hit and one RBI in the win for the Spoofhounds. Peyton McCollum started on the mound for Maryville and pitched four and two thirds innings, giving up one earned run on one hit, while striking out six batters and walking four. Blake Katen came in to close things out for MHS and pitched the final two and one third innings, giving up one earned run on two hits, while striking out five batters and walking just one.

Max Wagers notched one hit and an RBI in the loss for Chillicothe while also spending four innings on the mound. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits while striking out six batters and walking four.

Chillicothe finishes the season with a 7-16 record.