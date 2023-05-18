Hold Groups Offered For Library Patrons

Do you have a favorite author for the books you check out at the Library? The Livingston County Library, adult branch, is adding a new feature for our patrons called Hold Groups. If you sign up for your favorite author, whenever that person writes a new book, you will automatically be put on the holds list for it, every time .

The Hold Groups has the most popular authors, and there are authors to choose from for large print specifically.

You can also sign up for books in the groups Inspirational, Cozy Mysteries, and Celebrity Book Clubs.

If you have questions about the new service from the Livingston County Library, call 646-0547.