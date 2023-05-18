Area Court Cases Next Week

One of two Chillicothe residents arrested by Chillicothe Police on April 20th, for four counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child will be in Livingston County Court next week.

Benjamin Dale Williams, Jr. will appear before Judge Michael Leamer on May 25th at 9:00 am for a preliminary hearing. Williams also faces one charge of alleged harassment.

Nichole Marie Koch has her preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7th at 9:00 am before Judge Michael Leamer. She also faces a charge of alleged resisting.

In Linn County, Russell Alan Pirkey is scheduled to appear before Judge William Devoy for two cases. The first case includes three counts of alleged deviant sexual intercourse with a child under 12. The second case includes charges of alleged harassment and assault. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 25th at 1:00 pm at the Linn County Courthouse.