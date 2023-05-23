MDC Offers FREE Virtual Mushroom Hunt

While Morels are among the most popular spring wild mushrooms, they are not the only edible mushrooms in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to attend a free online virtual Mushroom Hunting 101 class, May 27th, from 1 to 2 p.m. The MDC says there are many more edible mushrooms in the woods year-round besides morels, and this class can help you find them.

MDC Naturalist Nikki King says this class will explore how fungi such as mushrooms play a role in the ecological cycles of forests and grasslands. King will discuss what it takes to go mushroom hunting, where to go, and which mushrooms to look for that can be served up tasty on a dinner plate.

Mushroom Hunting 101 is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dS.