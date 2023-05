The Livingston County VFW and American Legion Colorguard will participate in the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Wheeling Cemetery. The event will start Sunday at 1:30 pm. Reverend Greg Hughs from House of Prayer will be the speaker and Larry Warren will be the emcee.

The event will conclude with the Auxillary members laying a wreath.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the Wheeling Community Center.