A Cameron man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Dekalb County. State Troopers report 30-year-old Logan Patterson was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment after he struck a deer while riding a motorcycle when the crash occurred at about 5:30 am. Patterson was southbound on Route EE, north of Cameron. The report states after striking the deer, the motorcycle overturned and slid to a stop in the southbound lane. Patterson was wearing a helmet.

Like this: Like Loading...