Rainout In Clarinda Forces Mudcats-A’s To Postpone

The Mudcats had a full head of steam heading into Sunday Night’s game in Clarinda to take on the A’s. The weather seemed to have other ideas unfortunately, as lightning, dark clouds and heavy rain caused the game to be postponed to a later date.

As of right now, Chillicothe is set to play Clarinda at Eberly Field June 19th, with a rain date on the 20th. The question remains whether or not the Mudcats will play a doubleheader on the 19th or play back to back days on the road in Clarinda.

Even with the rainout, Chillicothe is still set for a long stretch of games, six total games over the next five days. Their next matchup is set for Monday at home against Clarinda, as the A’s now will pack their bags and head two and a half hours, hoping for better weather conditions on their trip here. First pitch for that game is set for 7:05 PM.