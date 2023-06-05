CHS Lady Hornets Soccer Team Honored With Numerous Awards

The CHS Lady Hornets soccer team racked up a long list of additional awards for the 2023 season, according to Head Coach Jimmy Chapman. The honors included all district, M-E-C, and places on both the M-E-C and State academic teams.

All District 1st Team: Forward Juliann Gabrielson

All District 2nd Team: Midfielder Delanie Kieffer

All District Honorable Mention: Defender Maci Johnson

All District Honorable Mention: Defender Madison Albaugh

MEC 1st Team: Defender Maci Johnson

MEC 2nd Team: Midfielder Delanie Kieffer and Forward Juliann Gabrielson

MEC Honorable Mention:

Goalkeeper Hadley Beemer

Defender Madison Albaugh

Midfielder Hayden Hansen

Midfielder Avery Baxter

Forward Jessica Reeter

Academic All-State: Juliann Gabrielson

MEC All-Academic Team:

Juliann Gabrielson, Jessica Reeter, Delanie Kieffer, Avery Baxter, Madison Albaugh, Hadley Beemer, Maci Johnson, Alice Hurtgen, Rylee Washburn, Emily Schreiner, Bianca Clark, and Caylee Anderson.

Congratulations to the Lady Hornets Soccer team for their hard work this year.

In the results of the state tournament over the weekend, MEC teams St. Pius X won second place in Class 2, and Bishop LeBlond took 4th place in Class 1.