CHS Lady Hornets Soccer Team Honored With Numerous Awards

The CHS Lady Hornets soccer team racked up a long list of additional awards for the 2023 season, according to Head Coach Jimmy Chapman. The honors included all district, M-E-C, and places on both the M-E-C and State academic teams.
All District 1st Team: Forward Juliann Gabrielson
All District 2nd Team: Midfielder Delanie Kieffer
All District Honorable Mention: Defender Maci Johnson
All District Honorable Mention: Defender Madison Albaugh
MEC 1st Team: Defender Maci Johnson
MEC 2nd Team: Midfielder Delanie Kieffer and Forward Juliann Gabrielson
MEC Honorable Mention:
Goalkeeper Hadley Beemer
Defender Madison Albaugh
Midfielder Hayden Hansen
Midfielder Avery Baxter
Forward Jessica Reeter
Academic All-State: Juliann Gabrielson
MEC All-Academic Team:
Juliann Gabrielson, Jessica Reeter, Delanie Kieffer, Avery Baxter, Madison Albaugh, Hadley Beemer, Maci Johnson, Alice Hurtgen, Rylee Washburn, Emily Schreiner, Bianca Clark, and Caylee Anderson.
Congratulations to the Lady Hornets Soccer team for their hard work this year.
In the results of the state tournament over the weekend, MEC teams St. Pius X won second place in Class 2, and Bishop LeBlond took 4th place in Class 1.