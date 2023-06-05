More Than 140 Calls For Police Service

More than 140 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department for the weekend.

Saturday 84 calls

10:44 AM A traffic stop in the area of Calhoun and Grandview resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving while suspended.

11:05 PM, a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Mitchell included K9 Enoch deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. Officers arrested a woman for possession of a controlled substance and they arrested a man for delivery of a controlled substance. The woman was processed and released. The man was having a medical emergency, possibly caused by ingesting a large amount of narcotics. He was released from custody to receive medical treatment. Officers will be applying for a warrant for the man. Nearly an ounce of suspected methamphetamine was recovered during the investigation.

Sunday 57 calls

2:57 PM K9 Enoch was called to a traffic stop by the Missouri Highway Patrol and deployed as an aid to the investigation. K9 Enoch allerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.