A Chilhowee man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on US 65, 12 miles south of Chillicothe. State Troopers report 20-year-old Brinson R Hornback was northbound at about 5:00 am and swerved to avoid a deer. He ran off the left side of the road and struck the ditch and a utility pole. He was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

