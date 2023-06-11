Mudcats’ Offense Explodes, 16-6 Win Over Bombers

A much needed off day for the Mudcats on Saturday leads to an offensive explosion for the team, beating the Sedalia Bombers 16-6 in eight innings.

Chillicothe would find themselves down 1-0 after the top of the first, but that deficit wouldn’t last long as they would erupt for five runs in the bottom half, now up 5-1. The team would continue to pour it on over the next four innings, with two runs in the second and third innings, and four runs in the fourth, making it 13-1 entering the fifth. Sedalia would add a three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, to try and get a bit closer, now down by seven at 13-6.

Per rule, if the home team is up by ten or more runs after seven innings, the game would end at that score. Chillicothe wouldn’t quite get it done in the seventh, but would successfully add the three necessary runs to end the game an inning early, the final blow being a Tanner Sears’ two RBI double to left, sealing the victory at 16-6.

It’s hard to find just a couple players to highlight in this game for the Mudcats, as they had six players finish the game with two or more hits in the game. The offense put together seventeen total hits as well along with eight stolen bases in this one. On the pitching side of things, RHP Justice Ramirez secured his first victory of the season, going five innings pitched, surrendering four runs, while striking out four.

One of the bats starting to heat up in the lineup for Chillicothe is Shortstop Peyton Becker. The Wisconsin native put together a three-hit game along with two stolen bases. He has had a slow start to the season, but seems to be finding his groove over the past few games. That can be said for a lot of other players on this team as well.

The Mudcats are back at it tomorrow, wrapping up a four-game homestand and looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, as they battle Des Moines for the first time of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.