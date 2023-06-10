The Missouri Department of Transportation will have several road closings, bridge projects, and intersection projects scheduled in the area counties for the upcoming week.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

US 24 (Benton Street) over US 65 through mid-June.

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge through mid-July.

US 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the US 65 interchange through September.

US 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through September.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for repairs through mid-June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Culvert Replacements scheduled on Route W, Route PP, Route, Route 129, and Route 129