City Council

Three appearances are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday.  The Council members meet at 5:30 pm in the council chambers of City Hall.

 

After handling the financials, appearances will include:

 

An ordinance to accept the results of the special run-off election and declare Reed Dupy the winner.

The City Administrator will lead a discussion on replacing an irrigation pump at Green Hills Golf Course.

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present an ordinance to approve the purchase of a Backhoe and extended warranty.

 

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

