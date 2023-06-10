Three appearances are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The Council members meet at 5:30 pm in the council chambers of City Hall.

After handling the financials, appearances will include:

An ordinance to accept the results of the special run-off election and declare Reed Dupy the winner.

The City Administrator will lead a discussion on replacing an irrigation pump at Green Hills Golf Course.

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present an ordinance to approve the purchase of a Backhoe and extended warranty.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.