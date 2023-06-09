Mudcats Come Close, Fall 6-4 To Merchants

A rough start to the season for Chillicothe, but the Mudcats were looking to turn it around Friday Night against Carroll.

They would start the scoring in the first inning, courtesy of an RBI single form Shortstop Peyton Becker, making it 1-0. Becker would come into score later in the inning to go up by two. As quickly as they led, it would be a brand new game, as Carroll would add two runs in the second to tie it at 2-2. The Mudcats responded quickly with two more runs, an RBI single from Justice Ramirez and another from Center Fielder Ben Kasparie, to go up 4-2. The Merchants would add one in the third to make it a one run game at 4-3. The scoring would cool off for a couple innings, much in part to the quality pitching from RHP Layne Rutherford, who went five innings, giving up only two earned runs (one unearned), while striking out three.

The Mudcats would give the ball to RHP Ryan Knipfer in the sixth, where he would have a shaky outing, giving up the lead. The Merchants would score three off Knipfer, taking a 6-4 lead. The Mudcats would only be able to get five runners on base after Carroll took the lead, and go on to fall by that same score.

Next Game:

Chillicothe has an off day on Saturday and looks ahead to Sedalia on Sunday at home, that first pitch is set for 5:05 PM.