SBA Loans Available For Drought Relief

Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to Missouri Small Businesses in 33 counties.

The low-interest federal disaster loans are available to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began May 30.

Primary Missouri counties include: Adair, Callaway, Clark, Henry, Johnson, Knox, Lewis, Miller, Schuyler, and Scotland

Neighboring Missouri counties in the KCHI listening area include: Linn and Sullivan.

The SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955