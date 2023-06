A Trenton man who shot a Trenton Police Officer in 2019 was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Livingston County Court. Forty-two-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin had pled guilty to assault – special victim and attempted unlawful use of a weapon in April. Judge Ryan Horsman handed down the sentence of 15 years on the assault and 10 years on the attempted unlawful use of a weapon. The sentences will run consecutively.

