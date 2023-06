Discussions about dispatcher shortages are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday, the Commissioners will attend the E-911 Board meeting at 1:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

Other items on the agenda include County Road and Bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

County Commission meetings are open to the public.